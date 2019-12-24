Left Menu
FIR against Stalin, others for holding anti-CAA rally sans nod

  • PTI
  • Chennai
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 20:35 IST
  • Created: 24-12-2019 20:35 IST
A day after he led a massive anti- CAA rally here, DMK president M K Stalin and several others were booked for holding the agitation without permission, police said on Tuesday. A First Information Report has been filed against Stalin and others under IPC sections including those related to unlawful assembly and disobedience to order promulgated by public servant, they said.

Also, the Madras City Police Act has been invoked against the protestors for taking out the rally, a senior police official said. Thousands of people took part in the rally called by the DMK and its allies to protest the Citizenship Amendment Act.

When asked if the names of leaders of DMK's alliance parties who also participated in the rally figure in the FIR, the officer told PTI: "There are several others including the organiers," but declined to elaborate. The officer said the rally was organised without necessary permission from police.

The Tamil Nadu government had on December 22 informed the Madras High Court police denied permission for the rally as there was no firm commitment from the organisers on owning responsibility in case of any violence and damage to property. The submission was made during the hearing of two PILs which sought to restrain the organisers from taking out the rally, citing violence and damage to properties elsewhere in the country during protest against the contentious CAA.

Declining to entertain the plea, the high court said peaceful demonstration cannot be prevented in a democratic country, but directed the police to videograph the event. The peaceful rally saw heavy deployment of police personnel.

Senior Congress leaders, including P Chidambaram, state Secretaries of CPI(M) and CPI K Balakrishnan and R Mutharasan respectively, IUML leader K M Kader Mohideen, VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi M H Jawahirullah, walked alongside Stalin through the nearly 3-km long rally route. DMK MP Kanimozhi and Stalin's son and DMK Youth Wing chief Udhayanidhi were among the participants.

Strongly coming out against the CAA, Stalin in his speech at the end of the rally had warned of intensifying the agitation by mobilising apolitical sections of society till the Centre withdrew the 'draconian' law..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

