Embassy of Bahrain to Egypt celebrates Bahraini National Day

The Chargé d'affaires of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the Arab Republic of Egypt, Abdulrahman Hassan Hashem and the diplomats of the embassy held the reception, where a number of ministers, ambassadors, military and cultural attachés, a group of media professionals, journalists, businessmen, and artists were present at the celebration.

Embassy of Bahrain to Egypt celebrates Bahraini National Day
The popular Bahraini Folk Art Ismail Dawas band performed at the reception, which added a distinctive Bahraini character to it and received great interaction from the audience. Image Credit: Flickr

The Embassy of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the Arab Republic of Egypt held a reception on the occasion of the Kingdom of Bahrain's national celebrations on 16 and 17 December, in commemoration of the establishment of the modern Bahraini state as an Arab and Muslim country founded by Ahmed Al-Fateh in 1783, the 48th anniversary of its full membership in the United Nations, and the 20th anniversary of His Majesty the King's accession to the throne.

In his speech, the Chargé d'affaires extended his sincere congratulations to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, His Royal Highness the Prime Minister, Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Prime Minister, Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, on the occasion of the Kingdom of Bahrain's national celebrations and His Majesty the King's accession to the throne.

He also pointed out that this year coincides with the centenary of many developmental areas, in which the Kingdom has attained a civilized position both regionally and internationally. This year also marks the Kingdom's celebration of the 100th anniversary of the establishment of Bahrain Police.

He also highlighted the celebration of 100 years of education in Bahrain, noting the role of Egyptian experiences in this regard.

He also underlined the role of Bahraini diplomacy, highlighting the Golden Jubilee of Bahraini Diplomacy and UN acceptance of Bahrain's initiative for the 5th of April to be celebrated as the International Day of Conscience. He added saying that Bahrain continues to foster a climate of coexistence and tolerance through The King Hamad Global Centre for Peaceful Coexistence.

In addition to that, he stressed the role of Bahraini women in Bahrain, noting the efforts of the Supreme Council for Women chaired by Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa, the Wife of His Majesty King Hamad.

He pointed out that sports have a share of Bahraini achievements this year, in light of the great care that His Majesty the King gives to the development of the youth and sports sector in the Kingdom, which motivated the Bahraini youth to achieve a number of titles for Bahrain. This was culminated recently with the Bahrain national football team achieving the historic win of the Arabian Gulf Cup in its twenty-fourth edition.

He also stressed that the Kingdom of Bahrain is always proud of its unique and close relationship with the brotherly Arab Republic of Egypt, and the development it witnesses in various fields. He added that the visits of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa to Cairo and his continuous meetings with the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, are a witness on the Kingdom's belief that Egypt constitutes a strategic depth and a fundamental pillar in preserving the security and stability of the region, it also affirms its support for the steps that Egypt is taking in order to preserve its security and stability.

He also emphasized that the two sides continue to work, under the wise leadership of their governments, to increase cooperation in various fields, and in line with the level of strong relations between the two brotherly countries. And expressing deep appreciation for the tireless efforts made by Shaikh Rashid bin Abdulrahman Al Khalifa throughout his career as an Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the Arab Republic of Egypt, which contributed to the growth and prosperity of relations in all areas between the two brotherly countries. Adding that the close political cooperation and understanding between the two countries aims to overshadow the joint economic relations, as Bahraini investments ranked fourteenth in Egypt, with investments amounting to 2.7 billion dollars in 2016.

(With Inputs from APO)

