Mamata raises slogans against BJP, CAA, NRC at rally in Kolkata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday raised incessant slogans against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at a rally here.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kolkata (West Bengal)
  • |
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 22:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-12-2019 22:15 IST
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the rally in Kolkata on Tuesday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday raised incessant slogans against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at a rally here. "BJP chi chi...CAA chi chi, NRC nahi chalega (NRC won't work)," chanted Banerjee along with a large number of the crowd present at the rally and kept repeating consistently.

Earlier today, Banerjee led a massive march against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC) here. "In Assam, detention camps have been made under the order of centre and Supreme Court but there is no detention camp in Bengal. This protest is to protect our rights," said Banerjee.

"The government cannot control Uttar Pradesh. People there were been shot at. I will be visiting Siliguri on December 29 and will hold a protest on December 30 there," she added. The protesters, who received considerable support from the bystanders, waved TMC flags and the tricolour during the march.

"The country won't run as per BJP's will. Until the CAA nullifies, this movement will continue. We will not let Bengal and the country get divided. We won't let Hindu and Muslims get divided," the Chief Minister said. Mamata has been at the forefront among chief ministers of non-BJP-ruled states against implementing the amended Citizenship Act.

Last week also she had taken out a massive march to protest against the Act.The Act grants citizenship to Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

