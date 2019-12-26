Puducherry CM urges President to recall LG Kiran Bedi

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy has urged President Ram Nath Kovind to recall Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi, saying she has been working in an "autocratic manner" and "overturning the Cabinet's decisions". Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday morning, Narayansamy said that he presented a memorandum to the President during his visit to the Union Territory on December 23.

The Chief Minister said that he has requested the President to recall Bedi. "Dr. Kiran Bedi, the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, is functioning in an autocratic manner... She has been misusing her official position and subverting the provisions of the Constitution of India against the oath taken by her during the assumption of office," the memorandum read.

It said, "Dr. Kiran Bedi is interfering in the day-to-day affairs of the Government beyond her powers." Narayansamy accused the Lieutenant Governor of hindering the development of Puducherry and overturning the decisions of the cabinet.

"She is trying to run a parallel government in the Puducherry which is against the Constitution and Rules. Many Cabinet decisions of the government of Puducherry have been accepted by the Ministry of Home Affairs which shows that Dr. Kiran Bedi has lost the confidence of the Ministry," he said. "All the above shows that Dr. Kiran Bedi has become totally unfit for the post of Lieutenant Governor," he added.

The Chief Minister and Lieutenant Governor have been at loggerheads over issues of governance. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.