JJP leaders not bound by any ideology: Bhupinder Hooda on MLA's resignation

A day after Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) vice president Ram Kumar Gautam resigned from his post, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday said that the party leaders are not bound by any ideology. "The way they (JJP leaders) established their party and alliance shows that there are differences among them. Their leaders do not share a common ideology. They came together due to opportunism," Hooda told ANI here.

He said that JJP leaders won the election in Haryana on the basis of their personal image and work. "There was no ideology behind their victory," he said. The Congress leader also slammed the BJP-JJP government for not releasing their common minimum programme. "It has been three months and they are yet to release their common minimum programme," he said.

A common minimum programme is a document outlining the minimum objectives of a coalition government to ensure smooth functioning of the government. On Wednesday, JJP vice president and MLA, Ram Kumar Gautam, resigned from his post as he was miffed with the party's functioning. "I have resigned from the post of party vice president," said Gautam. (ANI)

