Left Menu
Development News Edition

JJP has not received party's vice-president Gautam's resignation: Dushyant Chautala

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) chief Dushyant Chautala on Thursday said the party has not yet received the resignation of MLA RK Gautam.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chandigarh (Haryana)
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 16:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 16:30 IST
JJP has not received party's vice-president Gautam's resignation: Dushyant Chautala
Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala addressing a press conference in Chandigarh on Thursday. . Image Credit: ANI

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) chief Dushyant Chautala on Thursday said the party has not yet received the resignation of MLA RK Gautam. "RK Gautam is a senior party leader. If he has some grievances, he can come and tell the party members. We have not received his resignation yet. Senior party leaders will talk to him and discuss the matter," said Chautala while addressing a press conference here on Thursday.

In what can be termed as a setback to Chautala, the vice president of party Gautam on Wednesday resigned from his post alleging that he was miffed with the party's functioning "I have resigned from the post of party vice president," Gautam, who is also a legislator, told reporters here.

However, he clarified that he has not left the party. "I will leave the party the day I cease to become an MLA," he said. "I am not hurt that I was not made a minister, but was hurt when I got to know later that the alliance was sealed in a meeting at a Gurugram Mall," he said in an apparent reference to the JJP-BJP alliance.

Gautam said that Chautala is holding 11 Cabinet portfolios which could have been distributed among party MLAs. "He (Chautala) should not forget that he became the Deputy Chief Minister with the support of his party legislators," said he. Gautam had defeated Captain Abhimanyu, a minister in the previous BJP government, from Narnod Assembly constituency.

"Dushyant Chautala wants to become the tallest Jat leader by following the elders of his family. I have the support of 36 castes. He would have progressed had he made me a minister," the disgruntled leader had said. "He is sitting on 11 ministries. Where shall other MLAs go," asked Gautam.

According to the official state government website, ten departments are listed against Chautala's name, including Excise and Taxation, Industries and Commerce among others. In the Assembly elections, BJP bagged 40 seats in the 90-member Haryana assembly, while the Congress bagged 31. After hectic parleys, the BJP entered into an alliance with Chautala's newly formed party, which had 10 seats, to form the government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update: More on time jump, What latest we know

NTPC to invest Rs 50K crore to add 10GW solar energy capacity by 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Libyan interior minister says will ask for Turkish support if Tripoli war escalates

Libyas internationally recognized government will officially request military support from Turkey if the war over the capital escalates, the Tripoli-based interior minister said on Thursday. Eastern forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar have been ...

Real Kashmir down Chennai City at home

Taking advantage of the home conditions, Real Kashmir on Thursday scored their first victory of the ongoing I League season, shocking defending champions Chennai City 2-1 here. Danish Farooq 22nd minute and Ivorys Bazie Armand 27th struck f...

Daryaganj violence: Police opposes bail plea of 9 accused, Delhi court order on Dec 28

The Delhi Police opposed in a court the bail pleas on Thursday of nine accused arrested in connection with a violent protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Delhis Daryaganj area. The counsel for the arrested claimed that the polic...

GMPF seeks recommencement of mining operations in Goa by month-end

Goa Mining Peoples Front GMPF, which represents the cause of lakhs of people employed in the mining industry in the state, on Thursday appealed to the Centre and the state government to recommence mining activities in the state by the month...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019