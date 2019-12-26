Rahul Gandhi to address rally in Guwahati against CAA, NRC

Left Menu
Amid a series of protests against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday announced that he will address a rally on December 28 against both laws in Guwahati.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Guwahati (Assam)
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 17:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 17:10 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Amid a series of protests against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday announced that he will address a rally on December 28 against both laws in Guwahati. Earlier, Gandhi, along with several Congress members, had staged a protest against the CAA and NRC at Rajghat in Delhi.

Several party leaders including interim president Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ahmed Patel, Anand Sharma and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath had also protested against the newly enacted citizenship law. Congress has been protesting against the amended citizenship law which seeks to grant citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India on or before 31, 2014.

During an interview with ANI on Tuesday, Home Minister Amit Shah had said that there was no connection between the detention centre, and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) or the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), and asserted that misinformation was being spread about the issue. He had also said that no detention centre has been built since the Modi government came to power. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

