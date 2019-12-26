Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab: Captain Amarinder accuses Akali Dal of double standards on NRC, CAA

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday accused the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) of having double standards over the issue of NRC and CAA, and even asked the party leaders if they stood with their ally BJP over the contentious citizenship law.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chandigarh (Punjab)
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 18:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 18:14 IST
Punjab: Captain Amarinder accuses Akali Dal of double standards on NRC, CAA
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday accused the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) of having double standards over the issue of NRC and CAA, and even asked the party leaders if they stood with their ally BJP over the contentious citizenship law. The Punjab CM pointed out fingers at the SAD saying that the party had supported the ruling NDA's Citizenship Amendment Act in Parliament, but had since come out with conflicting statements on the legislation.

"It was patently obvious that the Akalis were playing double games in the matter. It was clear that the SAD leaders had decided to backtrack on their earlier stand in view of the public protests and backlash triggered by CAA/NRC," he said in a statement. "In fact, even while siding with the INLD in Haryana, the SAD had allied with BJP in Punjab, where by-elections were being held at the same time in a couple of constituencies," he added.

Chief Minister Captain Amarinder also stated that it was the time the SAD clarified their stand on their alliance with the NDA. "The people are no longer willing to be fooled by the SAD's dual standards and misleading statements," he said.

Protests are taking place in several parts of the country over the citizenship law, which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists, and Christians from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update: More on time jump, What latest we know

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Will have alternative mechanism to protect officers' promotion, seniority: Goyal on merger in rly

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday sought to allay fears among employees that the merger of railway services would cost them seniority and hinder their career progression, saying officers will have an equal opportunity to become a part...

No more tickets to government agencies on credit: Air India

By Ashoke Raj Air India AI has stopped issuing air tickets to government agencies on credit basis, due to non-payment of dues, said the spokesperson of the public carrier on Thursday.AI has stopped issuing air tickets on credit basis till t...

Saudi-led coalition to investigate Yemen market attack

The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen promised on Thursday to investigate a military operation this week that the United Nations said killed at least 17 civilians in the latest of three attacks this month on a market. The coalition has ...

Highest officer in uniform 'breached limits of institutional role': CPI(M) on Gen Rawat's comments

Left parties on Thursday slammed Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat for criticising the anti-CAA protestors, and said as the highest officer in uniform he has breached the limit of his institutional role. CPIM urged that the General to apologise to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019