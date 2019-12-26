Left Menu
Police top brass tells EC it is ready for polls in Delhi

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 20:39 IST
  • Created: 26-12-2019 20:39 IST
The Election Commission on Thursday reviewed the preparedness of various agencies ahead of the assembly polls in Delhi, with the city police top brass expressing confidence that it is fully geared for the electoral exercise. Officials aware of the deliberations said the Delhi Police top brass was of the view that law and order situation in the national capital was well under control and that the force was prepared for the elections.

Earlier this month, the city saw protests opposing the amended Citizenship Act and the National Register of Citizens turn violent at various places. The term of the 70-member Delhi assembly ends on February 22 next year.

With board examinations beginning from February 15, the EC is likely to complete the election process before that. A statement issued by the commission said district election officers, DCPs, joint commissioners of police, chairman of NDMC, MCD commissioner and CEO of Delhi Cantonment Board and nodal officers of various enforcement agencies attended the meeting.

The commission also held a separate meeting with the chief secretary and the police commissioner of Delhi. Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa directed election officials to respond promptly on the complaints received through cVigil application and pay attention on the EVM/VVPAT training.

Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh told the commission that his team was focusing and targeting low turnout areas to increase voter turnout. Delhi Police Special Commissioner Praveer Ranjan, who is the state police nodal officer, made a presentation about the general law and order situation prevailing in Delhi and action being planned by the city police to enforce all the measures as mandated by the commission, the statement said.

The commission directed all the DEOs and DCPs to ensure immediate assessment of vulnerable areas so as to prevent any intimidation of voters. The poll watchdog also directed the state Transport Department to ensure sufficient number of small vehicles for easy movement of polling parties and machines through narrow lanes.

