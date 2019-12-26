Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will try to redress grievances of MLA Ram Kumar Gautam: Dushyant Chautala

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 22:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 22:05 IST
Will try to redress grievances of MLA Ram Kumar Gautam: Dushyant Chautala

A day after JJP MLA Ram Kumar Gautam resigned from the post of party vice-president, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Thursday said if the senior leader has any grievance, he can raise it on the party platform. The JJP leader said senior party leaders will talk to the Narnaund legislator and try to redress his grievances.

In a setback to the year-old Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), which is the coalition partner of the BJP in the state, Ram Kumar Gautam had resigned from the post of vice-president, saying he was "upset with the functioning of the party". Gautam (73) had said that Dushyant Chautala should not forget that he became deputy chief minister with the support of party legislators.

"He is the senior most MLA of our party. If he has any grievance, he can raise it on the party platform. His resignation has not been received in the party office yet. When it comes, we will consult our senior leaders on this," Dushyant told the media here. "We do not take otherwise whatever he states. However, if he has any grievance, we will look into it and try to redress it after speaking to him," he added.

Asked if Gautam had a grudge for not being made a minister in the state cabinet, Dushyant said, "If I do not comment on this, that will be better." Replying to a question, he said Gautam had proposed that the JJP should have a tie-up with the BJP after the saffron outfit fell short of simple majority in the assembly elections.

He said the proposal was later approved by his party MLAs and JJP chief patron Ajay Singh Chautala. To another question, he said the entire JJP team was working in unison and the party's common minimum programme with BJP would be implemented in letter and spirit from next year.

Without naming anyone, Gautam had on Wednesday alleged that those running party affairs had recently shaken hands with a prominent leader against whom the JJP had fought the elections. Gautam had defeated BJP's Capt Abhimanyu in the assembly elections.

When asked that he had recently mentioned that it was because of Dushyant that he became an MLA, Gautam had said, "Yes, that is right. But he should also realise that he became deputy CM because of his MLAs. We worked hard for this and success of other party candidates." The BJP had won 40 seats in the 90-member assembly and the JJP led by Dushyant bagged 10 seats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update: More on time jump, What latest we know

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Anti-CAA protests: Internet services suspended in 6 western UP districts

Internet services were suspended in half a dozen western Uttar Pradesh districts on Thursday night as a precautionary measure amid protests against the contentious citizenship law, officials said. The services have been suspended in Meerut,...

Eritrea’s President Isaias Afwerki visits Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed assures strong biz bond

The President of Eritrea, Isaias Afwerki is on an official working visit to Ethiopia. This is his second trip to Ethiopia after the two neighbours ended their decades old enmity last year.Little progress to carry forward bonhomie between Et...

J-K HC issues directions for restoring and preserving world-famous Dal Lake

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Thursday directed authorities to take action on the various reports to restore and preserve the world-famous Dal Lake in Srinagar summer capital. The court has directed all authorities to ensure that prop...

India's first AC local train completes two years of service

Indias first broad gauge air-conditioned local train, which was initiated by Western Railway, completed two years of its run on Wednesday. According to a press release. the unique air-conditioned train has received immense appreciation and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019