At first town hall, Kejriwal highlights works on water, health, education

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 22:07 IST
From clean water to free health facility to women safety, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal touched upon various subjects at his first town hall in poll-bound Delhi with people asking him questions on his government's works in the past five years. Amid chants of the party's slogan for the upcoming poll -- 'Acche Beete Paanch Saal, Lage Raho Kejriwal' -- he said the AAP government worked on the issues which are important for development of any society and significant for strengthening the foundation of a country.

"Two such important issues are education and health. I have said this time and again, no nation can ever progress if its people are not educated. All developed nations, such as the USA, Canada, Japan, Australia excel in the field of education," he said. Making bus rides free for all and ensuring cleanliness in Delhi would be among the top agendas of the AAP if it is reelected, Kejriwal said.

Responding to a question if public bus rides can be made free for senior citizens as well, Kejriwal said the facility has been now extended to women and it would be "made free for others too" in the coming five years. Assembly polls in the city are likely to be held by January end or early February.

"Just the way we have improved the education of Delhi in these 5 years, we will make Delhi the cleanest city of the world," he said. "In the coming 5 years, that is my target and promise. Delhi has become unclean over the years but I promise that we will finish the garbage dumps all over and clean the roads. We will also finish the landfills of Delhi in the coming 5 years," he added.

On unauthorised colonies, Kejriwal alleged the Centre didn't do anything in five years and got into action right before assembly election. "However, I want to say that unless you receive the papers in your hands, do not trust anyone," he said.

On a question on women safety, Kejriwal said it needs cooperation from everybody. "I want to appeal to the women present here to have a word with your sons and your brothers. Instead of saving the convicts from the punishment, tell them you will disown them to make them realize their faults if they ever commit such a crime," he said. "People need to be sensitive about such issues and think about the repercussions of such incidents on their family members. The society needs to change as well," he added.

This townhall is the first out of seven such meetings that would be held by senior AAP leaders in the coming days.

