HPCC to celebrate 135th foundation day of INC in Gurugram

The Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) will be celebrating the 135th foundation day of the Indian National Congress on December 28 at Sohna in Gurugram.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) will be celebrating the 135th foundation day of the Indian National Congress on December 28 at Sohna in Gurugram. Dr Ajay Chaudhary, General Secretary, Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee has disclosed that the function of the 135th foundation day of INC will be presided over by Bhupinder Singh Hooda, former Chief Minister and Leader of Haryana CLP.

MP Ghulam Nabi Azad who is the General Secretary, All India Congress Committee and Incharge of Party Affairs in Haryana will be Chief Guest of this function. The program will start with flag-hoisting at 10.00 am. Dr Chaudhary said that issues like increasing unemployment, economic slump, uncontrolled rise in prices and increasing cases of atrocities on Dalits and women will be highlighted in this program.

He said that through the unconstitutional method of bringing the Citizenship Amendment Act, BJP has struck at the root of our Constitution. Dr Ajay Chaudhary said that Member of Parliament Kumari Selja who is President, Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee has asked all the Congressmen in the State including MLAs, Ex MPs, Ex MLAs, party candidates for last Vidhan Sabha and Lok Sabha elections, District Coordinators, Heads of State level Frontal Organisations and senior Congress leaders to reach Sohna in large numbers to attend the foundation day function of Indian National Congress. (ANI)

