Cong in Telangana not to share stage with TRS for protests

  Hyderabad
  Updated: 26-12-2019 23:01 IST
  Created: 26-12-2019 23:01 IST
Cong in Telangana not to share stage with TRS for protests Hyderabad, Dec 26 (PTI): The Congress in Telangana would not share stage with the ruling TRS on protest over any issue, state Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy said on Thursday. "In Telangana state, we will not share any platform with TRS We will not share it with whoever invites us for any meeting on any issue," he told reporters here.

"Earlier, we have made efforts for (ensuring) a secular country, and to safeguard the Constitution, under the leadership of Congress itself and we are going to do that (in future) as well," he said. Reddy's stance came against the backdrop of the comments of AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi that TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao favoured inviting Congress and Left parties for a protest meeting against the CAA, NRC and NPR.

Owaisi, along with representatives of United Muslim Action Committee, met Rao on Wednesday and requested him to stay the work on updation of National Population Register in Telangana on the lines of Kerala. Speaking to reporters after meeting the Chief Minister and maintaining that NPR is the first step towards implementation of NRC, Owaisi had said he was hoping for a positive response from KCR, as he is fondly known as.

NPR is the first step towards NRC. We have informed the Chief Minister about it. Weurged him to stay the implementation of National Population Register (NPR) on the lines of Kerala government. We gave the order copy of Kerala," he said. Meanwhile, state BJP president K Laxman said in a statement that what Rao and Owaisi were doing was not a war against the BJP but an attack on democracy in the country.

TRS and its ally AIMIM are among parties trying to mislead people with untruth out of insecurity, as the countrymen supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi for having resolved many problems which were pending for decades, Laxman said in the statement..

