Mumbai Police EOW files chargesheet in PMC bank scam case

Mumbai Police Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Friday filed a charge sheet in Esplanade Court in connection with the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank scam.

  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 14:16 IST
  • Created: 27-12-2019 14:16 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai Police Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Friday filed a charge sheet in Esplanade Court in connection with the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank scam. EOW officers were seen inside the premises of the court in the afternoon today.

Notably, a separate charge sheet in this bank scam case was filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) a few days back. In September, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had imposed regulatory restrictions on the PMC Bank for six months over alleged financial irregularities.

The RBI had asked the bank not to grant or renew any loans and advances, make any investment or incur any liability, including borrower of funds and acceptance of fresh deposits. Subsequently, the RBI capped the withdrawal limit for the PMC Bank depositors to Rs 1,000 which was gradually increased to Rs 50,000. (ANI)

