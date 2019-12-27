Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP eyes to get support letters from One cr people under mega campaign on CAA

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is eyeing to get support letters addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi from as many as one crore people as part of its massive awareness campaign on the CAA, under which, the party, the RSS and its affiliates will be contacting around three crore families across India.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 15:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-12-2019 15:05 IST
BJP eyes to get support letters from One cr people under mega campaign on CAA
BJP president Amit Shah will launch party's campaign on January 5. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is eyeing to get support letters addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi from as many as one crore people as part of its massive awareness campaign on the CAA, under which, the party, the RSS and its affiliates will be contacting around three crore families across India. The mega campaign will be launched in different cities by BJP president Amit Shah, working president JP Nadda and other senior leaders on January 5 and it will culminate on January 15 at a mega rally which is under consideration.

The party has formed several dedicated groups of its leaders to contact intellectuals, Dalits, priests, minorities and other communities on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), according to a circular set to state BJP units. A crucial meeting has been called to discuss the strategy of the 10-day-long event in New Delhi on Sunday. The meeting will be attended by senior BJP and RSS leaders including JP Nadda.

The BJP will seek to allay fears and apprehension on the Act during the massive communication campaign even as anti-CAA protests continue in several parts of the country. Over 250 press conferences, over 1,000 rallies will be held as part of the campaign to clear the air and make a pro-CAA narrative in the country.

The party will counter the lies of opposition parties including that of the Congress over the provisions of the new law through effective communication, BJP general secretary Bhupendra Yadav has said. "The BJP will take along the refugees, who come to India due to atrocities in their countries in its rallies," he said.

Several parts of the country have seen large-scale protests, which turned violent at some places, against the contentious law which grants citizenship to non-Muslims of Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Rajnath Singh calls upon Cantonment Boards to be gentle to poor living

Will Prison Break Season 6 be premiered in 2020? What we know so far

Avalanches hit Austrian, Swiss ski resorts: Dozens of rescue workers deployed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Muslims take out protest march against CAA, burn Ajmer dargah deewan's effigy

Large number of Muslims, including khadims of the Ajmer dargah, took out a protest march against the amended Citizenship Act here on Friday, demanding a rollback of the controversial law. They also burnt an effigy of Deewan Zainul Abedin Al...

Russia, in letter to WADA, says disagrees with decision to ban its athletes - RIA

The Russian Anti-Doping Agency sent a letter to the World Anti-Doping Agency formally stating that it disagrees with the decision to ban Russian athletes from major sporting events, RIA news agency reported on Friday, citing RUSADA head.RUS...

As long as I am alive there will not be any detention center

As long as I am alive there will not be any detention centerin Bengal Mamata Banerjee....

Nepal cracks down on illegal 'menstrual huts' after deaths

By Gopal Sharma KATHMANDU, Dec 27 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Anyone in Nepal banishing women to menstrual huts during their periods will forfeit state benefits as well as face up to three months in jail, according to a government crackdow...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019