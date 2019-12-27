Left Menu
Rahul Gandhi is liar of the year: BJP

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 17:40 IST
  • Created: 27-12-2019 17:40 IST
The BJP on Friday slammed Rahul Gandhi for his claim that the National Population Register is a "tax" on the poor and said he is the "liar of the year" for his comments which have "embarrassed" people and his Congress party. Senior BJP leader and Union minister Prakash Javadekar accused the Congress of trying to fan instability in the country but asserted that people are with the government on the new citizenship law and NPR.

The NPR does not involve any monetary transaction and its data is used to identify the poor so that government welfare schemes could reach the targeted people, he said. A similar exercise was undertaken in 2010 as well, he said.

"When Rahul Gandhi was Congress president, he would say anything and speak lie all the time. Now he is no longer president but continues to speak lies. If there were a category of the liar of the year, he would be its recipient. His comments used to embarrass his family. His lies now embarrass his party and entire country," Javadekar told reporters.

