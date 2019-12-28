Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong marks 135th foundation day, says it is always 'India first' for party

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-12-2019 10:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-12-2019 10:19 IST
Cong marks 135th foundation day, says it is always 'India first' for party

The Congress on its 135th foundation day on Saturday said India has always come first for it through the ages and sacrifice for the nation stands above all else for the party. On the occasion, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi hoisted the party's flag at its headquarters here at 24, Akbar Road.

"Sacrifice for the nation stands above all else for the Congress party. From the time of our foundation, through the Indian independence movement and for all the days to come, India comes first," the party said on its official Twitter handle. "135 years of Unity, 135 years of justice, 135 years of equality, 135 years of ahimsa, 135 years of freedom. Today we celebrate 135 years of Indian National Congress," it said.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh, senior Congress leaders A K Antony, Motilal Vohra and Anand Sharma among others attended the event. Sonia Gandhi and Singh also distributed sweets among children present at the ceremony.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, in a tweet, acknowledged the selfless contribution of millions of Congress workers through the ages. Amid raging protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), the Congress will take out marches across the country to take its "Save Constitution-Save India" message to the people.

Rahul Gandhi will address a rally in Assam's Guwahati, where he will take on the Narendra Modi government over the contentious new citizenship law, among other issues. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address party workers at Lucknow at a meeting of the Uttar Pradesh Pradesh Congress Committee (UPPCC).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Lakshya' actor Kushal Punjabi found hanging in Bandra home

Cyclone Sarai: Hundreds evacuate in Fiji; dozens of flights cancelled

Amazon announces new fulfillment center to expand presence in Florida

JSPL Foundation wins Grow Care India CSR award in platinum category

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Sunny Leone joins VMate for New Year celebrations

Finally, the identity of Sunny Leones Mr V is disclosed and it is none other than VMate, the trending short video platform. The platform has collaborated with Sunny Leone for its New Year campaign SunnyKaNewYearCall. The reward for the top ...

'That's big': Tim Paine bowled over by Trent Boult's strike to boundary

Australia skipper Tim Paine who is known for coming up with quirky descriptions from behind the stumps was completely bowled over by New Zealands tailenders strike to the boundary. The incident happened in the 54th over of the Kiwi innings....

CBSE schools to become anger free zones

In a bid to bring about positive change in children, the Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE has asked all its affiliated schools to become anger-free zones where everyone including teachers, staff and parents will try to manage their...

ISA to deepen industry collaboration between India, US: Biswal

The signing of the Industrial Security Annex between India and the US will deepen industry collaboration, enable release of more advanced technology and information to India and help make it part of global supply chain in the defence sector...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019