On Congress foundation day, leaders to read Constitution Preamble; Sonia Gandhi hoists tricolour in Delhi

Congress president Sonia Gandhi hoisted the tricolour at the party headquarters here to kick-start its 134th foundation day celebrations on Saturday. Senior Congress leaders including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Motilal Vora, AK Antony, and Rahul Gandhi sang 'Vande Matram' on the occasion.

The party plans to hold marches throughout the country to spread the message of 'Save Constitution-Save India' and its leaders will read the Preamble of the Constitution in their respective languages at public meetings organised for this purpose during the day. Rahul Gandhi will join the program in Guwahati while Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will participate in a programme in Lucknow. Other senior leaders will also participate in events in their respective states, said the party in a statement.

"Congress party will rise to every occasion when there is a challenge to the constitution of India and any effort to derail the country from its path of progress amidst historical unemployment and pall of economic gloom," the statement read. Congress was founded by a British, Allan Octavian Hume, on December 28, 1885. (ANI)

