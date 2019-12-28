Internet services restored in Bulandshahr after 36 hours

Internet services were resumed in Bulandshahr on Saturday, 36 hours after they were snapped in the wake of anti-CAA protests. The services were snapped at 5 pm on Thursday and started functioning normally at 5 am on Saturday.

The district administration, as a precautionary measure, had decided to suspend the services to check the spread of rumors and misinformation related to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on social media. Protests against the new citizenship law had turned violent in different parts of the city last week.

