Former Assam BJP president Indramoni Bora passes away at age 81

Former Assam BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP Indramoni Bora passed away at the age of 81 at his residence in Uzan Bazar area of Guwahati here on Saturday.

  • Guwahati (Assam)
  • Updated: 28-12-2019 12:58 IST
  • Created: 28-12-2019 12:58 IST
Former Assam BJP president Indramoni Bora passes away at age 81
Former Assam BJP president Indramoni Bora (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Former Assam BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP Indramoni Bora passed away at the age of 81 at his residence in Uzan Bazar area of Guwahati here on Saturday. While the leader had retired from active politics after his Rajya Sabha membership ended on June 2007, he continued to be closely associated with ground-level party workers.

Bora had played a key role in strengthening the roots of the party in the northeastern state between 1991 and 2007. He was elected as Assam BJP President in the year 2003. He had also worked closely with late former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and senior party leaders LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and state minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed condolences over the death of the leader. "Saddened to learn about the death of former Assam BJP president and RS MP Indramoni Bora. His demise is a great loss for the BJP family. His role in strengthening the party under stalwarts Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji and Lal Krishna Advani Ji is invaluable. My heartfelt condolences," Sonowal said on Twitter. (ANI)

