Left Menu
Development News Edition

Paswan asks Kejriwal to take drinking water issue seriously, says children 'dying'

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-12-2019 16:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-12-2019 16:06 IST
Paswan asks Kejriwal to take drinking water issue seriously, says children 'dying'

Accusing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of doing politics over the issue of drinking water in the national capital, Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Saturday asked him to set politics aside to deal with the matter seriously as people were forced to drink contaminated water and children were "dying" due to this. The Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution told PTI that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was making contradictory statements over the issue, even though a test of water samples by authorised agencies had brought to light that Delhi ranked at the bottom among Indian cities as regards the quality of drinking water.

"Kejriwal should shun unnecessary politics over the matter. People are forced to drink contaminated water and children are dying due to this. He should take the matter seriously," Paswan said. His ministry had asked the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) to test five samples taken from every municipal ward of the national capital and prepare a report in 15 days, the minister said.

Paswan said he had asked Kejriwal to name officials from his government to be part of a joint team with central government officials for testing water in different parts of the city, but the AAP dispensation did not respond. The issue of drinking water quality has taken distinct political colours in Delhi as the city goes to the polls early next year.

While Kejriwal is hoping to retain power on the back of his populist measures like free electricity and water, besides investments in the education sector, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused him of neglecting the city's infrastructure such as transport and roads. The BJP has used the water plank to corner the AAP. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also dwelt on it during his rally in the national capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Lakshya' actor Kushal Punjabi found hanging in Bandra home

DR Congo joins hand with Rwanda to roll out Ebola vaccination

Cyclone Sarai: Hundreds evacuate in Fiji; dozens of flights cancelled

Amazon announces new fulfillment center to expand presence in Florida

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Modi's Mamallapuram reach out to China - The Tiger-Dragon Symphony of 2019

By Lakshay Raja The ancient sculptures of the coastal town of Mamallapuram witnessed India and China resolving to begin a new era of cooperation -- despite their differences on a number of fronts -- during a two-day second informal summit b...

I'm sure Dhoni has had communication with captain, selectors on future: Ganguly

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Saturday said Mahendra Singh Dhoni has surely communicated his future plans to India captain Virat Kohli and selectors. Dhoni has been on a sabbatical from international cricket since Indias semi-final exit ...

Virat Kohli applauds Sakshi Chaudhary for securing Olympic Qualifiers berth

India skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday applauded boxer Sakshi Chaudhary for qualifying for the Olympics Qualifiers Asia-Oceania. Taking to Twitter Kohli wrote, Congratulations to Sakshi Chaudhary on her brilliant performance and being select...

Rani Mukerji terms making of 'Mardaani 2' extremely risky

Rani Mukerji-starrer thriller Mardaani 2 is earning praise from critics and audiences alike, with a rock-steady run at the box office and earnings of Rs 40.20 crore, despite the release of Dabangg 3. The 41-year-old actor stated that it was...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019