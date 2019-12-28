Stalin jealous of TN govt getting top rankings: Minister

Tamil Nadu Revenue Minister R P Udhayakumar on Sunday charged the DMK leader M K Stalin with being jealous of the state government for getting a national award for implementing various schemes, ensuring good governance and maintaining law and order. Addressing a local body election meeting near here, the Minister said the state had stood first among the 18 big states in departments of law and order, administration and eight others.

The Palaniswami-led government had won all the coveted awards which was more than winning a world cup, he said. People think it is honor and pride for the entire state of Tamil Nadu, but Stalin was critical as he was unable to bear the good news and the top rank won by the state, the Minister further said.

The DMK, which ruled the state five times, has not win such awards, he said. Even the states that have won second and third places have not been criticized by the opposition parties there, he said.

Even the Chinese President Xi Jinping who visited Tamil Nadu in the recent past was appreciative of the arrangements made by the state, he said while asking the people to vote for the AIADMK in the election.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.