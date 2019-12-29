Mulayam Singh discharged from Mumbai hospital

Samajwadi Party founder andformer Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav wasdischarged from a hospital here on Sunday afternoon

The 80-year-old leader was admitted to the Mumbaihospital three days ago on doctors' advice after he complainedof abdominal pain, a close aide of his said

"He was admitted for abdominal complaints. Aftercompleting the treatment course, he was discharged today andflew back to Lucknow," the aide said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

