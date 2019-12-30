U.S. lawmaker and civil rights hero John Lewis has pancreatic cancer
Democratic Representative John Lewis, a hero of the U.S. civil rights movement, said on Sunday he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Lewis, 79, who endured beatings by white police and mobs during the 1960s civil rights movement and won further respect as a foremost black member of the U.S. Congress for more than three decades, said he was "clear-eyed" about the severity of his diagnosis.
"I have never faced a fight quite like the one I have now," Lewis said in a statement. Lewis, an Alabama sharecropper's son first elected in 1986 as a Democrat to the U.S. House of Representatives from Georgia, said he would return to Washington in the coming days to begin treatment.
"I may miss a few votes during this period, but with God’s grace I will be back on the front lines soon," he said. Lewis was a protégé of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. He led sit-ins to integrate all-white lunch counters, was one of the original "Freedom Riders" who integrated buses, and suffered a skull fracture in a beating by a nightstick-wielding white state trooper during a 1965 march in Selma, Alabama, for black voting rights.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Hundreds of Georgians demand release of doctor detained in separatist S.Ossetia
EIB financing projects implemented by SMEs in Georgia
US House of Representatives ready to impeach president; Trump unfazed
US House of Representatives meet to impeach President Donald Trump
South Ossetia jails Georgian doctor for entering region illegally