Aaditya Thackeray takes oath as minister in Maharashtra govt

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's son and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Monday took oath as minister in the state government. Besides him, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders Ajit Pawar, Nawab Malik, and senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan also took oath as ministers.

A total of 36 ministers will be inducted in Maharashtra Cabinet as part of the much-delayed expansion. On November 28, Uddhav Thackeray took oath as Chief Minister bringing an end to weeks of political instability in the state's politics after Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress stitched a post-poll coalition as Maha Vikas Aghadi. Six other ministers -- two each from NCP, Congress, and Shiv Sena took the oath of office. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.