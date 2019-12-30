Thackeray raising border issue to divert his people's attention from internal disputes: Karnataka Minister Ravi

Karnataka Minister CT Ravi on Monday lambasted at Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray led Maharashtra government for allegedly diverting the attention of his state's people from the internal "disputes" in the name of Karnataka-Maharashtra border issue. "The Karnataka government has the power to support all languages. Maharashtra has a new coalition government. They want to divert the people's attention by reviving a 70-year-old dispute. There is no need to create controversy on this issue," said Ravi while speaking to ANI.

"Whenever there is an internal dispute in Maharashtra, language emerges as a tool to do politics," he said. Earlier in the day, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa urged the people of the state to maintain peace, stating that 'no land' will be given away.

"As per Mahajan Ayog, it is clear that which part has to be given to Maharashtra and Karnataka. Creating this sort of controversy is not fair. Will not give even a single inch of land. I request all people of the border to maintain peace," Yediyurappa told reporters here. The protests in Karnataka and Maharashtra have led to the cancellation of bus services between the two states.

On Sunday, Shiv Sena activists had launched a protest near the Kolhapur bus stand and burnt an effigy of Yediyurappa. This came after protestors in Belagavi burnt an effigy of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The agitation was in reaction to the appointment of Eknath Shinde and Chhagan Bhujbal as coordinating ministers for the issue of Maharashtra-Karnataka border.

On December 7, Chief Minister Thackeray had chaired a high-level meeting over the border dispute between the two states. It was decided in the meeting that attempts will be made to get fast track hearing on the border issue in the Supreme Court. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

