5 former J-K legislators detained after abrogation of Article 370 released
Five former legislators of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, who were detained after the abrogation of Article 370, were released on Monday.
The leaders who have been released include Ishfaq Jabbar, Ghulam Nabi Bhat, Bashir Mir, Zahoor Mir, and Yasir Reshi, sources said.
Several leaders from the region were detained in August this year when the government revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir by abrogating Article 370 and bifurcated the region into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
