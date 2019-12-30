5G spectrum to be given for trials, all operators can participate: Prasad

Communications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday said that the Centre has taken a decision to conduct trials for 5G spectrum in India. "We have taken a decision to give 5G spectrum for trials. 5G is the future. We will encourage new innovations in 5G. All operators can participate in the 5G trials," Prasad said at the launch of the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) system to facilitate blocking and tracing of stolen or lost mobile phones in Delhi.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Telecom Secretary Anshu Prakash, and Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik were also present at the launch. One of the top officials present at the event added that telecom giant Huawei will also be allowed to take part in the trials for 5G in India.

Prasad said that technology had a huge role to play in the development and betterment of the nation and cited Aadhar as an example. "Aadhar is nothing but a digital identity to confirm your physical identity. Digital India is empowering people. Under it 37 crore bank accounts were opened and we linked it to Aadhar. Now they are getting benefits of government schemes," he said.

CEIR acts as a central system for all network operators to share blacklisted mobile devices so that devices blacklisted in one network will not work on other networks even if the Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) card in the device is changed, according to a statement on CEIR website. (ANI)

