Shah to address rally in Jodhpur on Friday to spread awareness on CAA

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a mass rally in Rajasthan's Jodhpur on Friday to spread awareness on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Making the announcement here on Monday, BJP state president Satish Poonia said more than 50,000 people are likely to attend the rally.

The party has chosen Jodhpur for Shah's rally as large number of Hindu refugees from Pakistan live there, Poonia said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.