Gehlot suffering from mental depression, short-term memory loss: Rajasthan BJP chief

  • Jaipur
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 20:19 IST
  • Created: 30-12-2019 20:19 IST
Launching a personal attack on Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, state BJP president Satish Poonia on Monday said he is suffering from "short-term memory loss" and "mental depression". In a press release here, he said the chief minister is left with no work other than chanting the names of RSS, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Poonia said Gehlot is feeling "insecure" about his chief ministership because the Congress is divided in the state and suggested him to visit a good doctor. He claimed there is no development in the Congress rule in the state and the chief minister is making uncalled for statements against the RSS and the BJP to hide his "failure".

"The chief minister has got the disease of short-term memory loss. Looking at him, I had gifted him a book on RSS but now it seems that making incorrect statements against the RSS has become a part of his daily routine," the release quoted Poonia as saying. He accused the chief minister of trying to divert public attention from the failure of the Congress government by making statements against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"The government did not put even a brick in the name of development. The government is therefore trying to divert public attention to hide its failure," he alleged. Poonia said Gehlot is doing this to "please" his party's high-command, as he sought to know how many times the chief minister had visited Delhi.

"These days, he has got a kind of phobia in the name of RSS and Modi and he repeatedly mentions them under fear. I would like to suggest him to take care of people. A farmer, Dharmpal Suthar, committed suicide eight days back, and the chief minister should talk about giving justice to thousands of families like that farmer," he said. On Gehlot's announcement that his government will not allow the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the state, Poonia said it was like "challenging the Constitution".

Chief Minister Gehlot has repeatedly targeted RSS and BJP leaders over the CAA and other issues and has declared that the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will not be implemented in the state. He made the announcements at a recent peace march held against the CAA here.

