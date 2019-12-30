UP Deputy CM slams Priyanka Gandhi's 'saffron' remarks, says habit of Congress to target one religion

Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Monday slammed Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for her "saffron" remark concerning Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Sharma said at a press conference that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had raised "objections over government, police and saffron clothing and, in a way, raised objection over Hindu religion".

He said it has become the habit of Congress to make such allegations and claimed that Gandhi did know what bhagwa (saffron) is. "For appeasement, Congress forgot they are supporting those rioters who damaged public properties and opened fired. It has become a habit of Congress to target one religion. She has not been taught about ethos and values of Hindu religion otherwise she would not have said what she has," he said.

Priyanka Gandhi had said earlier in the day that saffron belongs to India's religious spirit and there is no place for revenge in the religion. "Yogiji wears 'bhagwa' (saffron). Saffron belongs to this country's religious and spiritual spirit. It is a symbol of the Hindu religion. He should follow that religion. There is no place for revenge and violence in that religion," Gandhi said.

Sharma said that Adiyanath used "revenge" words in the context of confiscating properties of those people who were involved in violence during protest against Citizenship Amendment Act. (ANI)

