NC welcomes release of Kashmiri political leaders

The National Conference on Monday welcomed a decision of the Jammu and Kashmir administration of releasing five political detainees and said such moves will help in bridging the gap between the government and the people. In a statement, party's provincial president Davinder Singh Rana expressed hope that other political detenues will also be released soon.

He said such moves will facilitate a conducive atmosphere for a genuine democratic political exercise. "It will help in reaching out to the people at large and bridge the gap between the government and people besides creating conditions for winning hearts and minds," he said.

Five political leaders, who had been under preventive detention for the past 148 days, were released from the MLA hostel on Monday by the Union Territory administration of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. The leaders belonging to the National Conference and the PDP were released after the authorities were satisfied that they would not be indulging in any agitation or call for any strike after their release, they said.

Those released included Ishfaq Jabbar and Ghulam Nabi Bhat (National Conference) and Bashir Mir, Zahoor Mir and Yasir Reshi (PDP). Many political leaders were picked up from their residences on August 5, the day when the Centre announced abrogation of provisions of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state into two union territories PTI SKL AQS

