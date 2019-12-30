Delhi Congress to observe 'hunger strike' on New Year Eve

Congress's Delhi unit on Monday said it will observe a 12-hour "hunger strike" on New Year Eve against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, economic slowdown and unemployment. The "hunger strike" will be organised at Connaught Place from 6 pm on Tuesday.

"There is anger among people over the CAA. The entire country is reeling under slowdown and unemployment. People in unauthorised colonies have been deceived. There's no reason to celebrate the New Year," said Delhi Congress campaign committee chairman Kirti Azad. Sharing the party's campaign strategy at a press conference, Azad said Delhi Congress workers will carry out a door-to-door campaign from January 2 to 6 to make people aware of the "anti-people" policies of the Aam Aadmi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The workers will also list achievements of the Sheila Dikshit-led Congress government. He said election campaign committees will be set up at district and block levels and the party will extensively use local media, social media and digital communication to counter the "lies and hollow promises" of BJP and AAP.

Azad said the campaign committee has already started the "Mera Booth—Sabse Majboot" campaign to mobilize party workers at the booth-level. He said Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address public meetings in Delhi and their programmes are being worked out.

Meanwhile, addressing a rally in Rangpuri Pahadi in South Delhi, Delhi Congress chief Shubash Chopra said former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi regularised 612 unauthorized colonies in 1976-77 without charging any registry fee. "The unauthorized colonies in Delhi will be regularized on that pattern if the party comes to power," he said.

