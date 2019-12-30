CAA does not affect Muslims, Goa CM tells community leaders

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday requested the Muslim community in the state to not resort to agitation nor panic over the Citizenship Amendment Act, NPR and NRC. He met community leaders and said such agitations would harm peace in the state.

"After giving a patient hearing to the concerns voiced by the community, the Chief Minister asked Muslims residing in Goa to not panic over CAA as it will not affect them," a CMO statement said. There have been protests against CAA and National Register of Citizens across the country, including Goa, over the past few weeks..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.