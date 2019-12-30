IYC takes out march against Modi govt's 'attempts' to suppress dissent

The Indian Youth Congress on Monday took out a "silent" march in Delhi against the Modi government's alleged attempts to suppress dissent. The IYC members wore masks during the march as a mark of their outrage against the government's "dictatorship" which it alleged was "suppressing voices" rising to safeguard the Constitution.

"The government is trying to suppress the voice of people. They are putting students behind bars. We stand united with our countrymen. Together we shall fight, together we shall overcome this authoritarian regime and in the process non-violence will be our biggest weapon," said IYC president Srinivas B V. The masks had a picture of a hand with BJP symbol forcibly subduing justice, liberty, equality and fraternity of every individual.

"The government is threatening people and trying to suppressing their voice. We are peacefully protesting against it. The protestors wore mask which showed how the BJP is trying to suppress the voice of people," national media in-charge and IYC spokesperson Amrish Ranjan Pandey said. The march started at IYC office on Raisina Road and concluded at Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate. The IYC members carried a 500-metre-long Indian flag symbolising Gandhian republicanism, liberty and revolution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

