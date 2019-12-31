Digest year-ender for international stories for month of May, 2019

May 1: United Nations: In a huge diplomatic win for India, the United Nations on Wednesday designated Masood Azhar as a "global terrorist" after China lifted its hold on a proposal to blacklist the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed chief, a decade after New Delhi approached the world body for the first time on the issue. May 3: Islamabad: Pakistan has issued an official order to freeze the assets of and impose a travel ban on JeM chief Masood Azhar after the UN declared him a "global terrorist".

May 4: Bangkok: To the boom of cannons, pipes and chants, King Maha Vajiralongkorn was crowned Saturday in a ceremony governed by centuries-old rituals, vowing a righteous reign and calling for "national security" and "happiness" in a remarkable display of royal power. May 5: Gaza City(Palestinian Territories): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed Sunday to continue "massive strikes" in response to rocket fire from the Gaza Strip as a deadly escalation entered a second day, sparking fears of wider violence.

May 6: Moscow: Russian emergency workers have recovered 41 bodies and two flight recorders from the wreckage of a plane that caught fire during an emergency landing in Moscow, officials said Monday as they sought to discover the cause of the disaster. May 8: London: Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi was denied bail by a UK court on Wednesday for the third time in his extradition case to India to face charges in the Punjab National Bank fraud and money laundering case amounting to up to USD 2 billion and will continue to be lodged in a London jail described by his lawyers as "unliveable".

May 11: Washington/Beijing: US President Donald Trump ordered a tariff hike on almost all imports from China after the latest round of talks to end the trade war between the world's two largest economies ended on Friday without a deal even as Beijing said the negotiations have not broken down and it is cautiously optimistic to reach an agreement. May 12: Islamabad: Pakistan on Sunday reached an agreement with the IMF on a bailout package under which the cash-strapped country will receive USD 6 billion over three years, according to a top official.

May 13: Colombo: The Sri Lankan government on Monday enforced a countrywide curfew and blocked social media platforms to stop people inciting violence as communal violence spread to new areas in the island nation in the worst unrest since Easter Sunday bombings which killed nearly 260 people. May 14: Colombo: Sri Lanka Tuesday imposed a nationwide curfew for a second straight night and arrested several people after Sinhalese mob attacks on Muslim-owned shops, vehicles and mosques left one person dead, as communal violence worsened following the deadly Easter terror attacks.

May 15: Lahore: Pakistan on Wednesday decided not to lift its airspace ban for Indian flights till May 30, as Islamabad is awaiting the outcome of the Lok Sabha polls in India. May 16: Lahore: An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan on Thursday upheld death sentences for three men but acquitted two others including a cleric who had incited people to burn alive a Christian couple accused of blasphemy on the outskirts of Lahore in 2014.

May 17: Washington: US President Donald Trump has unveiled a new merit and points-based immigration policy that replaces the existing green cards with 'Build America' visa and substantially hikes the quota for young and highly-skilled workers from 12 to 57 per cent, a move likely to benefit thousands of Indian professionals. May 18: Melbourne: Australia's ruling conservative coalition led by Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Saturday made a "miraculous" comeback and is set to form the next government after winning most number of seats in the elections, defying exit polls which predicted a victory for the opposition Labor Party.

May 19: Karachi: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's dream of the cash-strapped country becoming self-sufficient in oil has been dashed after no reserves were discovered in the Arabian Sea off the Karachi coast, media reports said Sunday. May 20: Kiev: Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman on Monday said he was resigning after comedian Volodymyr Zelensky was sworn in as president.

May 22: Cape Town: South African lawmakers on Wednesday re-elected Cyril Ramaphosa as the nation's president, two weeks after the ruling ANC party returned to power in legislative elections. May 23: Washington: The United States and China hardened their stances over Huawei Thursday as Washington brushed aside claims of "bullying" and accused the Chinese tech giant of misrepresenting its ties to the Beijing government.

May 24: London: An emotional British Prime Minister Theresa May on Friday announced that she would resign as the Conservative leader on June 7 "in the best interests of the country" after she failed to win support from party lawmakers for her strategy for the UK's divorce from the European Union. May 26: Islamabad: Breaking the ice in bilateral ties, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday spoke to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and expressed his desire to work together for the betterment of their peoples, the Foreign Office said here.

May 27: Vienna: Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz on Monday became the first chancellor in the country's post-war history to be removed from office by a no-confidence vote over a corruption scandal that had already brought down his coalition with the far-right. May 28: Guiyang (China): India and China will have several ministerial-level engagements this year, including a foreign ministers' meeting, to prepare the ground for the second informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, a senior Indian diplomat said here on Monday.

May 30: Washington: The US on Tuesday removed India from its currency monitoring list of major trading partners, citing steps being taken by New Delhi which addressed some of the Trump administration's major concerns.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.