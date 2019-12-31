Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Warren to ask Americans to 'imagine something better' in New Year's Eve speech

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 20:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 20:30 IST
UPDATE 1-Warren to ask Americans to 'imagine something better' in New Year's Eve speech
File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

U.S presidential contender Elizabeth Warren will seek to bolster her flagging campaign in a New Year's Eve speech on Tuesday, as the race for the Democratic nomination hurtles toward the first test before voters. Speaking one year after launching her campaign, Warren ask Americans to "imagine something better lies on the other side of the chaos and ugliness of the last three years."

The turning of the calendar brings crunch time for the field of Democratic hopefuls, who must now shape their closing arguments with only weeks remaining before voters begin the process of selecting a nominee. Warren is under pressure to perform well in the early states of Iowa and New Hampshire, which vote in February, or risk being relegated from the race. In remarks in Boston, the U.S. senator will also draw a contrast between her and other Democratic candidates, arguing that her decision to forgo high-dollar fundraisers keeps her from having to "kiss the rings" of the wealthy.

"One year into this campaign, you've never found me behind closed doors with corporate executives or spending hours on the phone sucking up to rich donors to fund my campaign," she plans to say, according to excerpts released ahead of delivery. "The billionaires, the corporate executives and their favorite presidential candidates have one clear goal: to convince you that everything you imagine is impossible." The 15 remaining Democrats competing to take on Republican President Donald Trump in the November 2020 election include two billionaires, Michael Bloomberg and Tom Steyer.

Warren, from Massachusetts, has also sparred recently over the issue with outgoing South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg. Warren has faulted Buttigieg for holding expensive fundraisers in swanky environs, while the mayor has accused her of hypocrisy for holding similar events during her past Senate campaigns. Warren's address will take place at a church in downtown Boston known as a gathering place for revolutionary colonists in the 1770s.

Warren remains a top Democratic candidate in national opinion polls but saw her standing slip since early autumn after a months-long surge that briefly vaulted her to front-runner status. She is in third place behind Joe Biden, the former vice president, and fellow U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, according to the website RealClearPolitics's polling average.

Warren's momentum stalled under sustained attacks from more moderate Democratic candidates like Buttigieg over her support for Medicare for All, the healthcare overhaul that would eliminate private insurance in favor of a single government-run plan. In response, Warren has revised her rhetoric on healthcare, emphasizing her intention to phase in Medicare for All over several years to preserve "choice" for Americans.

She has also sought to return to the theme of economic populism that has animated her campaign since she launched her bid a year ago. Warren has suffered a slowdown in her fundraising pace. The campaign said last week it had raised just over $17 million in the fourth quarter with a few days to go, lower than the $24.6 million she raised last quarter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

This Is Us Season 4 episode 10 trailer shows Toby ‘silent’ to ‘emotional’ Kate

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Arab League warns against deployment of foreign fighters in Libya

The Arab League urged the warring sides in Libya on Tuesday not to do anything that might enable the deployment of foreign fighters in the North African country and worsen its conflict. The Arab Leagues council, its top body, met in Cairo a...

Naidu urges people to donate money kept for New Year's revelry to Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi

Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday urged its party cadre, leaders and people to donate the money that they would spend for New Year celebrations to the Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi, which represents farmers protes...

Jaguars retain Marrone, Caldwell

Head coach Doug Marrone and general manager Dave Caldwell were spared their jobs with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Tuesday. Owner Shad Khan said the Jaguars would retain the teams leaders for another season with higher expectations for 2020....

JSW Steel completes acquisition of Vardhman Industries

JSW Steel on Tuesday said it has completed the acquisition of Vardhman Industries Ltd VIL by infusing Rs 63.50 crore into the debt-ridden company. The acquisition has been done as per the resolution plan approved by the lenders of VIL and t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019