Democrat Buttigieg's presidential campaign raises $24.7 mln in Q4

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg raised $24.7 million in the fourth quarter, his campaign announced on Wednesday, well ahead of the $19.1 million he collected in the third quarter.

The hefty total is expected to land him among the top fundraisers in the Democratic field, which has 15 contenders seeking to take on U.S. President Donald Trump in the November 2020 election.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

