Israel's Netanyahu says will seek parliamentary immunity from prosecution in corruption cases
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday he would seek parliamentary immunity from prosecution in the three graft cases he faces, a move that could delay criminal proceedings against him for months.
Netanyahu was indicted in November on charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust, which he denies. A trial cannot get underway once an immunity request is made. Amid deep political deadlock, parliament seems unlikely to decide the issue before Israel's March 2 election, its third national ballot in less than a year.
