Austria conservatives, Greens agree to form government: officials
Austria's conservatives led by Sebastian Kurz have agreed to form a coalition government with the Greens after a final round of talks capping almost three months of negotiations.
"The OeVP (People's Party) and Greens have agreed on a government program together," a Greens representative with knowledge of the negotiations told AFP on Wednesday.
An OeVP official confirmed the same to AFP. The two parties' leaders are to make a statement. It will be the first time the Greens will rule on a national level in Austria.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Austria
- Sebastian Kurz
- Vienna
- OeVP
- People's Party
- IJT
