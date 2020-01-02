Austria conservatives, Greens agree to form government: officials

Austria's conservatives led by Sebastian Kurz have agreed to form a coalition government with the Greens after a final round of talks capping almost three months of negotiations.

"The OeVP (People's Party) and Greens have agreed on a government program together," a Greens representative with knowledge of the negotiations told AFP on Wednesday.

An OeVP official confirmed the same to AFP. The two parties' leaders are to make a statement. It will be the first time the Greens will rule on a national level in Austria.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.