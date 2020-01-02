Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fadnavis, Mahajan behind denial of poll ticket to me: Khadse

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 15:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 15:17 IST
Fadnavis, Mahajan behind denial of poll ticket to me: Khadse

Senior BJP leader Eknath Khadse has alleged that former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and party leader Girish Mahajan were behind denial of ticket to him in the state Assembly polls held last year. Khadse, while speaking to Marathi news channel ABP Majha on Wednesday, also said that some people wanted to end his political career.

"I am told by the BJP's state core committee members that Devendra Fadnavis and Girish Mahajan had opposed issuing ticket to me from Muktainagar Assembly seat in Jalgaon district. They even opposed BJP central committee's willingness to give ticket to me," Khadse said. "I was told about it by some core committee members on condition of anonymity," the former state minister claimed.

Khadse resigned as revenue minister in 2016 in the then BJP-led government over allegations of impropriety in a land deal. He was at that time the senior-most minister in the Fadnavis-led Cabinet. He could never return to the Cabinet and was denied ticket by the BJP in the Assembly polls in October last year.

The saffron party, instead, gave the ticket to his daughter Rohini Khadse from Muktainagar. However, she lost to Shiv Sena rebel Chandrakant Patil. "Going by all the developments that have happened so far, it seems like some people were against me and wanted to end my political career. The state BJP gave tickets to those who had no mass support, which is why we fared badly," Khadse further told the news channel.

"Senior BJP leaders from Maharashtra, such as Union minister Nitin Gadkari, were hardly invited for the poll campaign," he said. Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil also got stuck in his own Assembly constituency, instead of campaigning for the party's candidates across the state, he said.

"On the contrary, only Devendra Fadnavis was campaigning across the state. The capability and influence of other senior leaders should have been utilised for the campaign," Khadse said. The disgruntled leader last month said he had submitted "proof" against the leaders responsible for the defeat of the party nominees in north Maharashtra.

"I have all the proof with names of individuals who are responsible for BJP's electoral losses (in the region)," he said earlier. He also demanded action against these leaders for the BJP's shrunken tally of 105 seats, as compared to 122 in 2014 in the 288-member Assembly.

Khadse has been trying to regain his position in the BJP since he was forced to resign as minister. Apart from him, senior BJP leaders Vinod Tawde and Prakash Mehta from Mumbai, and Chandrashekhar Bawankule from east Maharashtra were also denied tickets in the Assembly polls..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

'This dinosaur replaced all its teeth every two months'

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

CAA protest: Bijnor court pulls up DGP & Principal Secy over security

The Director-General of Police and Principal Secretary Home Department of Prayagraj were pulled up by the Bijnor court on Thursday over the security arrangements made in the city to tackle the protests being held against the Citizenship Ame...

I'm a commercial actor: Akshaye Khanna

Akshaye Khanna believes he is a hardcore commercial actor in Bollywood and the fact that his recent films -- The Accidental Prime Minister or Section 375 -- are not considered mainstream annoys him. Pointing out to his films such as Border,...

Officials to meet on Jan 7 for streamlining GST refunds, curbing evasion

Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey will hold a day-long brainstorming session on January 7 with commissioners of state and central taxes to discuss how the Goods and Service Tax GST system can be streamlined for faster refunds, enhanced ...

Royal Enfield sales down 13 pc at 50,416 units in December

Niche bike maker Royal Enfield on Thursday reported 13 per cent decline in total sales at 50,416 units in December. The company had registered total sales of 58,278 units in the same month a year ago, Royal Enfield said in a statement.Domes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020