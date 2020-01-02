Left Menu
Development News Edition

No nod from 'prejudiced' Centre for Maha & WB tableaux: Sule

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 16:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 16:16 IST
No nod from 'prejudiced' Centre for Maha & WB tableaux: Sule

NCP MP Supriya Sule on Thursday alleged that the Centre has denied permission to the tableaux from the non-BJP-ruled Maharashtra and West Bengal for the Republic Day parade, and said the government was behaving in a "prejudiced" manner. She said the two states had played a key role in the freedom struggle and the decision to allegedly deny permissions to their tableaux was an "insult" of the people.

"The Centre has rejected permissions to the tableaux of Maharashtra and West Bengal from parading on Republic Day. It is a festival of the country and the Centre is expected to give representation to all the states," Sule tweeted.

"But the government is behaving in a prejudiced manner, giving step-motherly treatment to the states being ruled by the opposition parties," she added. The Parliamentarian from Baramati also shared a news report that claims that the Defence Ministry has rejected West Bengal's tableau for the Republic Day parade (on January 26).

PTI ENM NP NP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

'This dinosaur replaced all its teeth every two months'

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

MEA rebuffs reports over Islamic Cooperation's meet on Kashmir, dubs it 'speculative'

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday rebuffed claims of any upcoming meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation OIC on Kashmir and dubbed the reports as speculative. On being asked over reports of a deal between Saudi Arabia...

Portfolio allocation will take place today or tomorrow: Pawar

Nobody in the ruling coalition in Maharashtra is unhappy over portfolio allocation, and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will announce portfolios of ministers on Thursday or Friday, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said here. His comments came after t...

Minor reshuffle in Odisha bureaucracy

In a minor reshuffle in the bureaucracy, the Odisha government on Thursday gave the charge of Revenue and Disaster Management department to additional chief secretary P K Mohapatra replacing N K Dhal. Mohapatra will continue as the Agricul...

India to host 36th International Geological Congress in March

India will host the 36th International Geological Congress, aimed at the development of Earth Sciences, in the National Capital Region NCR from March 2-8, the organisers said on Thursday. Described as the Olympics of Geosciences, the event ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020