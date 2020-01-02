Left Menu
PM says there should be no politics over Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday accused states which have not implemented Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-KISAN) of doing "politics" and said such political mindset has hurt farmers for a long time.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a public gathering in Tumkur, Karnataka on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday accused states which have not implemented Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-KISAN) of doing "politics" and said such political mindset has hurt farmers for a long time. Addressing a public gathering here, Modi said efforts were being made to identify specific products from every block and district and add to its value.

He said distinct identity of these products will ensure an increase in their export value. "I hope that in the New Year, all the states that have not implemented the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana will do it. I hope they rise over politics to help the farmers in their states. This political mindset has hurt the benefits of farmers for a long time," he said.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, income support of Rs 6000 per year is provided to the farmer families in three equal instalments of Rs 2000 each every four months. "Today, under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, money has been deposited in the account of the eighth crore farmer. Also, today in this programme, a total of Rs 12,000 crore has been deposited in the account of six crore farmer families across the country," Modi said.

"There was a time in this country when a major part of the money sent for the poor people by the government was eaten up by the middlemen. Today, all the money is being directly transferred to the bank accounts of the poor and farmers," he added. Modi distributed Krishi Karman Awards and said the government was making constant efforts to improve the condition of farmers.

"Irrigation schemes stuck for decades, soil health cards and all other schemes were taken keeping the welfare of farmers in mind. Our government also increased the Minimum Support Price (MSP) 1.5 times, in line with the demands of the farmers of the country," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

