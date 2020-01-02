Left Menu
Development News Edition

EastMed pipeline deal to be signed in Athens

  • PTI
  • |
  • Athens
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 17:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 17:39 IST
EastMed pipeline deal to be signed in Athens

Athens, Jan 2 (AFP) Greece, Cyprus and Israel were set Thursday to sign an agreement for a huge pipeline project designed to ship gas from the eastern Mediterranean to Europe. The move comes amid tensions with Turkey over its own activities in the area and a contentious maritime deal with Libya expanding Ankara's claims over a large gas-rich area of the sea.

The 2,000-kilometre (1,200-mile) EastMed pipeline will be able to transfer between nine and 12 billion cubic metres a year from offshore gas reserves between Israel and Cyprus to Greece, and then on to Italy and other southeastern European countries. The discovery of hydrocarbon reserves in the eastern Mediterranean has sparked a scramble for the energy riches and a row between Cyprus and Turkey, which occupies the north of the Mediterranean island.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades were to sign the deal at 1630 GMT. Turkey already faces European Union sanctions over ships searching for oil and gas off Cyprus, whose government in Nicosia is not recognised by Ankara.

The EastMed project is expected to make Cyprus, Greece and Israel key links in Europe's energy supply chain. It aims to stymie Turkey's effort to extend its control to the eastern Mediterranean.

Greece responded angrily to the Turkey-Libya deal struck in November, expelling the Libyan ambassador and urging the UN to condemn it. Part of the agreement sets a maritime boundary between the two countries, which Greece says fails to take into account the island of Crete.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in November he envisaged joint energy exploration activities with Libya in the eastern Mediterranean. His government insists the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus -- recognised only by Ankara -- has the right to explore around the entire island.

The EastMed alliance "is of enormous importance to the state of Israel's energy future and its development into an energy power and also from the point of view of stability in the region," Netanyahu said in a statement issued as he left Israel for Greece Thursday. Greek energy minister Kostis Hatzidakis called it "a project of peace and cooperation" despite "Turkish threats".

Avinoam Idan, a former Israeli government security official who is now a geostrategy expert at Haifa University, said of the deal: "It's important for Israel, it's important for the transit countries, Greece and Cyprus, and of course Europe". As the new source of energy would not compete with Russian supplies to the EU, "there is no reason to see it as a big change in the geopolitical dynamic in Europe's energy market", he told AFP.

The Greek economic daily Kathimerini said Wednesday Athens and Nicosia had been in a hurry to finalise EastMed "to counter any attempt by the Turkish neighbour to stop the project". The cost of the installation from the eastern Mediterranean to Italy is estimated at 6 billion euros (USD 6.7 billion). (AFP) RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

'This dinosaur replaced all its teeth every two months'

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Bird flu kills 25,000 turkeys in eastern Poland, sparks cull

Warsaw, Jan 2 AP Authorities in eastern Poland say bird flu is responsible for the deaths of at least 25,000 turkeys in poultry farms near the countrys borders with Ukraine and Belarus. Polish veterinary authorities on Thursday were plannin...

Our map accurately depicts India's sovereign territory, boundary with Nepal not revised: MEA

India on Thursday said the new map issued by it in November 2019 accurately depicts its sovereign territory and it has in no manner revised its boundary with Nepal. MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar made the assertion while responding to a que...

JSW Energy inks pact to restructure Rs 752 cr debt on JPVL

JSW Energy on Thursday said it has entered into a pact with Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd JPVL to restructure outstanding debt of Rs 751.77 crore owed to the company. Under the pact, an amount of Rs 351.77 crore will be converted into equit...

Cricket-South Africa skipper warns team about complacency

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis has warned his team against complacency as they take a 1-0 series lead into the second test against England, from whom he expects a backlash at Newlands on Friday.The 107-run victory in the first test in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020