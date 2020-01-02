Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong, Leftists, "overground Maoist KMSS" behind Assam

  • PTI
  • |
  • Guwahati
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 20:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 20:00 IST
Cong, Leftists, "overground Maoist KMSS" behind Assam

The Assam BJP on Thursday accused the Congress, "overground Maoist body KMSS" and Leftists parties of being involved in the violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act last month. State BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass also alleged that workers of these three organisations had brought bottles of liquor in three trucks and torched party MLA Binod Hazarika's house at Chabua on December 12 using them.

Dass charged them with plotting for three months to burn Hazarika's house, the treasury office, a post office, the railway station and other government properties at Chabua in Dibrugarh district. "BJP workers have filed FIRs that the KMSS, Congress and the Leftists were involved in Chabua violence. They brought three trucks of liquor bottles, poured the alcohol on the MLA's house setting it ablaze. We urge the state government to institute an enquiry into the violence," the BJP leader said.

He termed the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samity (KMSS) led by Akhil Gogoi as an "overground Maoist organisation". Asked why he was describing the KMSS as so, Dass said "Books on Maoist ideology were found in its Guwahati office." Following the arrest of Akhil Gogoi on December 12, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on December 26 carried out searches at his residence and office in Guwahati and seized several items including nine books with one on the life of Mao Zedong and another on Marxism.

"There was a conspiracy by a section of the protesters to burn down the state secretariat (Janata Bhawan in Guwahati) during the protests on December 11," the state BJP chief said. He claimed that he has examined at least 400 video footage of the violence of that day and found that some people were carrying two matchboxes in their each pocket to set ablaze the Janata Bhawan.

Dass said, "According to intelligence reports, the Congress during the NRC pilot project in Barpeta in 2010 had planned to burn down the district deputy commissioner's office where people's land deeds are recorded." The Congress has suddenly arrived at the scene and created disturbances, he said adding, "They should go to the house of each of the 855 Assam Agitation martyrs for failing to give them the honour they rightly deserved." Protests against the new citizenship law were being held democratically and peacefully by the All Assam Students Union (AASU) and Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP), Dass said adding that political parties are taking advantage of the situation. On protesters showing black flags to Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal being beaten up by the police, he urged the agitators to display black flags from one place only and requested the police not to chase them away.

Asked if jihadis were involved in the mayhem as state head of the Islamic outfit People's Front of India was arrested, the BJP leader said, "Possible". To a question, he said, "Our 42 lakh BJP workers will never allow Bangladeshis to enter Assam. After Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, not a single person from that country illegally entered India as he has taken up the issue with the government there. All those who entered here illegally were during the Congress rule," he asserted.

Dass said he was confident that in the 2021 Assembly elections, the BJP would win 100-plus constituencies in the 126-seat House. "We have taken all measures to safeguard the interests of Assam. People have to have faith in us. We will not give an inch of land to foreigners," Dass said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

'This dinosaur replaced all its teeth every two months'

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

I have to be more clinical, says Chelsea star Pulisic

London, Jan 2 AFP Christian Pulisic says he and his Chelsea team-mates have to develop a killer instinct in front of goal if they are to stop dropping points as they did against Brighton on Wednesday. The 21-year-old United States captain m...

WB gave Rs 14 cr to ER for level crossing under Tallah Bridge

The West Bengal government has given about Rs 14 crore to Eastern Railway to construct a level crossing on the tracks under the arterial Tallah bridge in the city for heavy vehicles to ply when the structure is dismantled, a senior official...

Turkey questioning individuals over Ghosn flight: Media

Turkey has detained seven people for questioning, including four pilots, over how fugitive businessman Carlos Ghosn managed to transit through Istanbul as he fled Japan on his way to Lebanon, news agency DHA reported Thursday. The interior ...

FOREX-Dollar recovers from six-month low after year-end selloff

The dollar recovered from a six-month low to add 0.44 on Thursday, the first trading day of 2020, ending a four-day losing streak and a downbeat December that had left the index virtually flat at the end of 2019. Trading is likely to remain...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020