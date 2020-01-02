Trump, Erdogan agree on need for de-escalation in Idlib, Syria -White House

U.S. President Donald Trump and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan agreed on the need to de-escalate tensions in Idlib, Syria, the White House said on Thursday, a day after eight people were killed in a Syrian missile strike in the province.

"The leaders agreed on the need for de-escalation in Idlib, Syria, in order to protect civilians," the White House said in a statement.

