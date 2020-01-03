Left Menu
NPR helps to implement govt schemes, opposition trying to mislead people: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said that National Population Register (NPR) helps to implement government schemes and policies and opposition is trying to mislead the people regarding NPR.

  ANI
  • |
  Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  Updated: 03-01-2020 11:53 IST
  • |
  Created: 03-01-2020 11:53 IST
Union Minister Piyush Goyal while speaking to the reporters on Friday in Mumbai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said that National Population Register (NPR) helps to implement government schemes and policies and opposition is trying to mislead the people regarding NPR. Goyal participated in an event held in Mumbai in favor of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Friday.

"NPR helps to implement the government schemes and policies and it is very important. NPR was brought during Congress rule. It can be carried out along with the Census. The opposition is trying to mislead people regarding this," said Goyal. "In the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and NPR...protesters don't know anything. You ask them about it, they don't know anything," he added.

Earlier today Goyal added that in Pakistan the percentage of minorities has reduced to just three per cent whereas earlier it docked at 23 per cent, therefore our people are getting 'murdered'. "Earlier, in Pakistan which had 23 per cent minorities, now it has reduced to just three per cent. Our people are getting murdered and wrong things are being done to our sisters and mothers," said Goyal.

The Union Minister further added that in India, the percentage of minorities has increased and not decreased like in Pakistan, because India has protected them and it is a secular country. "The opposition is confused or they are doing all this with proper planning. In the next 10 days, we will reach to three crore people and spread awareness about CAA," said Goyal. (ANI)

