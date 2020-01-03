Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-UK house price growth tops 1% for first time in a year -Nationwide

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Britain
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 13:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 13:07 IST
UPDATE 1-UK house price growth tops 1% for first time in a year -Nationwide
Representative image Image Credit: StoryBlocks

British house prices rose in annual terms by more than 1% for the first time in 12 months in December, but uncertainty about Brexit is likely to weigh on the market again in 2020, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Friday.

House prices increased by 1.4% compared with December 2018, Nationwide said, in line with the median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists. In December alone, house prices rose by 0.1%, compared with a median forecast in the poll for no change.

Britain's housing market, along with the rest of the economy, has slowed since the 2016 referendum decision by voters to leave the European Union. Last year's average price rise was weaker than gains of about 5% at the time of the referendum, according to Nationwide's index.

The lender said it expected house prices to remain broadly flat over the next 12 months. "Looking ahead, economic developments will remain the key driver of housing market trends and house prices," Robert Gardner, Nationwide's chief economist, said.

"Much will continue to depend on how quickly uncertainty about the UK's future trading relationships lifts as well as the outlook for global growth." Prime Minister Boris Johnson led his Conservative Party to a sweeping victory in an election in December that paved the way for Britain to leave the EU at the end of this month.

Johnson has said he will strike a new trade deal with the bloc before Dec. 31, when a no-change transition period is due to end. EU officials have said that the timetable might be too tight to reach a comprehensive deal. Nationwide said house prices in London fell the most in 2019, down by 1.8%, though they are only around 5% below the all-time highs recorded in early 2017. The West Midlands was the best performing English region, with prices up by 2.7%, followed by the North, where prices were up 2.6%.

Prices in Scotland were up by 2.8% over the year. (Writing by William Schomberg; editing by John Stonestreet)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Stojkovic leaves Guangzhou by mutual consent

Guangzhou RF have announced the departure of Dragan Stojkovic from his role as head coach at the Chinese Super League club by mutual consent on Friday. Stojkovic spent four-and-a-half seasons in Guangzhou after replacing Cosmin Contra midwa...

Four airmen killed in Sri Lanka military plane crash

A Sri Lankan Air Force plane crashed in a mountainous area of Haputhale on Friday, killing four airmen, military officials said. The Chinese-built Air Force fixed-wing Y-12 aircraft was flying to the east coast when it crashed in the mounta...

BJP's Ashish Shelar requests CM Uddhav Thackeray to ban Congress Seva Dal booklet on Savarkar

Requesting Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to ban the Congress Seva Dal booklet on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, BJP leader Ashish Shelar on Friday said it contains shocking lies about the late leader. CM Sir, if freedom fighter Sav...

UPDATE 11-US kills top Iranian commander Soleimani in air strike

The United States killed Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force and architect of Irans spreading military influence in the Middle East, in an airstrike on Friday at Baghdad airport, the Pentagon and Iran said.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020