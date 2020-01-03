Kota infant deaths: Mayawati demands sacking of Rajasthan CM

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Friday demanded that Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot should be sacked in the wake of deaths of over 100 infants in a government-run hospital in Kota. Taking to Twitter, she claimed that the Rajasthan Chief Minister was making statements that were "irresponsible" and "unsympathetic".

"To hide his incompetence, Rajasthan Chief Minister is making irresponsible and unsympathetic statements. This is highly shameful and condemnable," she said in a tweet. The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister demanded that CM Gehlot be dismissed and replaced by a new dispensation, claiming that otherwise more women will lose their children.

"In such a situation, the Congress should not simply express its displeasure when about 100 mothers have lost their children, they should also dismiss him immediately and must appoint the right person. That would be better, otherwise more women will lose their children," she said in another tweet. As per a government report, at least 91 infants lost their lives at the government hospital in Kota in December last year. Following the incident, the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government has come under fire from the BJP and other Opposition parties in the state. (ANI)

