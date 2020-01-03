Ample proof of PFIs' involvement in CAA protest: DGP OP Singh

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh on Friday said that Popular Front of India (PFI) was actively involved in the violent protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and there is ample proof against them. "PFI was actively involved in the recent violence that is why we have arrested 25 of their members. We have ample proof against them," DGP told the reporters.

In December OP Singh wrote a letter to the Ministry of Home Affairs, requesting to 'ban the PFI as the investigations found PFI's involvement in the violent protests against the CAA that took place on 19 December.' "PFI should be banned. We have written to the Home Ministry. We expect investigation on the same," he had said.

A total of 25 persons affiliated with the PFI have been arrested across the state for their alleged involvement in different criminal activities, said Praveen Kumar, IG, Law and Order, of the state here on Wednesday. Protests which affected the state earlier this month saw people expressing their dissent against the CAA and seeking its withdrawal. Police personnel and protesters clashed during the agitation across the state.

Whereas, All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) member Zafaryab Jilani had said that he does not consider the activities of the PFI as "unlawful". (ANI)

